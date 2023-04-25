Army rules out leaning towards 'any political party, ideology'

Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) addresses a press conference in Rawalpindi on April 25, 2023, in this still taken from a video. — YouTube/GeoNews

In his maiden press conference after assuming the post of Director-General (DG) of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Major General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry Tuesday reiterated the army’s stance that it does not have a leaning towards any political party or ideology as the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) calls on the establishment for intervening in politics.

"The Pakistan Army is a national army. All political parties are respectable for us [...] but we do not lean towards any political party or ideology," the ISPR DG said while addressing the presser at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi.

The army's spokespersons have repeatedly denied that the military is leaning towards anyone as political parties blame each other for having the establishment's backing.

Indian propaganda

During his presser, Major General Chaudhry said India's propaganda still continues against Pakistan as he slammed the neighbouring nation for ceasefire violations.



The ISPR DG said that India had committed several ceasefire violations along the LoC this year and Pakistan had also taken down six Indian spy quadcopters.



He noted that Pakistan had taken United Nations observers to the Line of Control (LoC) several times, while India had not done the same.



"India's aggressive designs and baseless allegations cannot change history. India cannot change the historical status of Kashmir. If India plans any adventure, Pakistani forces will give a strong response."

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir visited the LoC on his first tour after becoming army chief, he recalled.

"Pakistan has fought the war against terrorism for two decades. Every Pakistani soldier is devoted to faith, piety and jihad in the cause of Allah."

Referring to Operation Swift Retort in 2019 — in which Pakistan Air Force (PAF) shot down two Indian aircraft inside Pakistani airspace and arrested an Indian pilot on the ground — the military spokesperson said that Pakistan could defend its territory.

Pakistan's situation holds importance in India's internal matters, he said, adding that the Indian government talks about Pakistan's politics also to divert attention from its own problems.

India has been conducting false flag operations and propaganda against Pakistan, he iterated. "Some local elements advance India's agenda knowingly or unknowingly," he said without elaborating.

Terrorism situation

At the start of the news conference — his first after taking over the post — he said the purpose was to elaborate on the army's professional activities, including analysing its counterterrorism operations.

"The contacts between the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and Baloch [insurgent] organisations and foreign intelligence agencies has been proven."



Pakistan's civil and military agencies took great steps against terrorists, he said.

Giving a breakdown of the menace of terrorism during the current year, he said 436 incidents had occurred, in which 293 people were martyred and 523 injured.

During this period, security forces conducted 8,279 intelligence-based operations (IBOs), in which 1,535 terrorists were killed. Around 70 IBOs were being conducted daily, he added.

"There is no no-go area in Pakistan," he emphasised. However, terrorists were still disturbing the country's peace.

Referring to the suicide attack on a mosque in Peshawar in January, which claimed the lives of over 70 people, the ISPR DG said the blast was carried out by the banned militant group Jamaat-ul-Ahrar on the TTP's orders.

"The attacker belonged to Afghanistan. The facilitators have been arrested. These terrorists were trained in different areas of Afghanistan."

The masterminds of an attack on the Karachi police chief's office have also been arrested, he said, adding that the terrorists had taken Rs3 million to carry out the attack.

The ISPR DG further said that 137 security officials have been martyred so far this year while 117 have been wounded. "The war against terrorism that Pakistan has fought is unprecedented and will continue till the last terrorist is eliminated," he asserted.

Major General Chaudhry said that 98% of the work on the 2,611-kilometre fence between Pakistan and Afghanistan, while 85% of the work on the fence on the border with Iran had been completed.

Moreover, 65% of the area in tribal lands had been cleared of mines and 95% of the population displaced due to terrorism had returned home.

"No individual or group will be allowed to take the law into their own hands," he stressed. "Attempts to sabotage CPEC (China-Pakistan Economic Corridor) and other projects are being thwarted. All projects are being provided complete security.

"Different social welfare programs have been announced after slashing the army's budget. The navy and airforce have also participated in relief activities."

The ISPR DG said the army had reviewed its expenditures in view of the country's economic situation. "Petroleum, ration and non-operational movement are being reduced.

"The journey towards permanent peace has begun."







