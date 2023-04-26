 
Royals
Wednesday Apr 26, 2023
Prince Harry shoots himself in the foot as he violates William's privacy

Prince Harry has been accused of violating Prince William's privacy by revealing in the court that The Prince of Wales received a large sum in settlement from a newspaper۔

While many people believe that the revelation would hurt the royal family, royal fans are convinced that the money received by William could not be painted as hush money.

They defended the future king saying did not pay someome to keep quiet.

It was argued that Prince William didn't want this to go to trial for many reasons but particularly not to reveal more of his and Kate Middleton's messages۔

The information given by Harry's lawyers is likely to tarnish his image in the eyes of the royal family and the British people because he did not need to reveal Harry's settlement just when he was about to meet his brother at the coronation of their father۔

Harry was accused of filing the case after being informed about the exact amount William had received.

Some people blamed his wife Meghan Markle for being behind Harry's decision to drag William into the lawsuit.

They said Harry could have also settled the case in 2020 when William struck the deal.

