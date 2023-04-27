 
Showbiz
Thursday Apr 27, 2023
Feroz Khan, Vinod Khanna death anniversary: Know about their famous films

Feroz Khan and Vinod Khanna died in 2009 and 2017 respectively
On April 27, Bollywood lost two big names Feroz Khan and Vinod Khanna; the duo left a huge mark on the film industry.

Feroz and Vinod both collaborated in numerous films. May it be an action film or a drama, the two had always left fans stunned with their phenomenal talent.

Some of their notable works include Qurbani, Dayavan, Shankar Shambhu and many others.

Qurbani:

The plot of the film revolves around two best friends Amar and Rajesh who fall in love with the same woman unknowingly and ends up turning into enemies. Besides starring in the film, Feroz has also directed the film. With his direction skills and Vinod and Zeenat Aman’s chemistry, the film turned out to be a hit.

Dayavan 1988:

Dayavan, starring the spectacular duo, portrayed the story of a young boy who enters into the crime world. The friends he makes in the underworld targets his family in the end to destroy him. The film’s narrative and the powerful performance of the actors helped making it a commercial and critical success.

Shankar Shambhu:

Khan and Khanna play thieves in the film by the names Shankar and Shambhu respectively. The two cautiously fight against the increasing injustice and corruption in their locality. Khan and Khanna’s on-screen partnership won hearts all over the world.

All these films have a major contribution in the Hindi film industry and are still remembered to be the classics.

Feroz Khan died in 2009 after battling with his pro-longed lungs cancer. Meanwhile, Vinod Khanna passed away in 2017 due to bladder cancer.

