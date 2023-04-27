 
Showbiz
Thursday Apr 27, 2023
Web Desk

Katrina Kaif looks extremely gorgeous in THESE 'morning' pictures

Web Desk

Thursday Apr 27, 2023

Katrina Kaif was last seen in Phone Bhoot
Katrina Kaif was last seen in 'Phone Bhoot'

Katrina Kaif has once again left her fans awestruck by posting her extremely beautiful morning pictures.

Taking it to her social media handle, Katrina dropped a few photos of her looking fresh and gorgeous as ever and wrote: "Gd morning…"

She can be seen flaunting her billion dollar smile while posing amongst the flowers. She wore a skin coloured inner along with a beige coloured woolen zipper jacket. She left her hair open and opted for a no-make look.

The pictures have left fans mesmerized. They immediately rushed towards the comment section to shower love over these breathtaking clicks. One of the fans wrote: “Katrina is Katrina”, another fan wrote: “Beautiful.”

Another social media user wrote: “You’re distracting me. I have an exam tomorrow.”

On the other hand, some fans felt surprised seeing Katrina posting something after a long time on her Instagram. “Finally!! You remembered katholics exist and the fact that you now have an instagram account!!! We missed you so much kay, wrote a fan.” Another wrote: “You posted??? It’s like a daydream these days. Missed you!!”

On the work front, Katrina Kaif was last seen in film Phone Bhoot with Ishaan Khattar and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She further has Tiger 3 and Merry Christmas in the pipeline. 

