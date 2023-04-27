 
By
Web Desk

Thursday Apr 27, 2023

Riley Keough and her husband Ben Smith-Petersen stepped out for a grocery run with their daughter in Los Angeles, via HollywoodLife.

The Daisy Jones & the Six actress, 33, looked strikingly similar to her late mother, Lisa Marie Presley, who passed away earlier this year.

In the photos, Keough held her baby girl during the casual outing. She was dressed in navy printed leggings, and a grey pullover along with a red baseball cap. Meanwhile, Ben was dressed down in a black tank top, grey shorts, and black sandals as he walked alongside his wife.

The little one looked adorable in a little blue onesie as she was carried out of the store.

Riley Keough steps out with daughter and husband amid ongoing Presley lawsuit

Nearly three months after it was confirmed that the eldest granddaughter of Elvis Presley welcomed her first child, she got candid about motherhood in an interview last month.

“I’ve never talked about this in an interview. Do you want the exclusive? It’s going to go viral,” Riley quipped during an Interview magazine profile, which was published on Wednesday, March 29. “I became a mother in 2022.”

Riley and Smith-Peterson, who wed in February 2015, did not disclose their little girl’s birth date or name immediately after her birth.

“Riley wanted to keep the birth of her daughter private because her and her entire family is so public in every other way,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in March this year.

“Ben is a huge support system. He is so kind and caring and Riley needs that right now. The possibility of more kids is something that both Riley and Ben are very open to in the near future.”

