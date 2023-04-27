Meghan leaked letter written to Charles to create distraction from coronation?

File Footage

Meghan Markle seemed to have leaked the letter she wrote to King Charles in effort to distract everyone from his forthcoming coronation ceremony, claimed expert.



In the said letter, the Duchess of Sussex discussed the “unconscious bias” within the Royal family after she and Prince Harry told Oprah Winfrey that an unnamed royal had talked about Prince Archie’s skin colour before his birth.

Speaking to Sky News Australia, royal commentator Kinsey Schofield suggested that Meghan must have more in store to leak before the new monarch’s big day to distract people from the upcoming historic event.

"We felt like Meghan was going to do something to distract from the Coronation and perhaps this story that was leaked to The Telegraph about the letter is just the beginning,” she said.

"To bring up the race row again two weeks before the Coronation, talk about a nightmare for the King,” the royal expert added.

During Harry and Meghan’s bombshell interview with Oprah, the couple said that a senior royal had "concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he's born."

However, when asked about his claims during the promotional tour for his book Spare, the Duke of Sussex said he had ever accused the Royal Family of racism but accepted the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Foundation for challenging "structural racism" in the Royal Family.

Speaking of the California-based couple’s U-turn on their headline making statements within the family, the expert said it "just looks like they are trying to save their own butts."

"Coming from a public relations standpoint, it would have made a lot more sense for Harry and Meghan to start the conversation about unconscious bias in general before accusing a member of the Royal Family of it because then we'd get, 'oh, ok, that's what they were leading to.'

"But they can't just flip the script and say racist to unconscious bias because it just looks like they are trying to save their own butts,” she added.