Friday Apr 28, 2023
Angelina Jolie debuts dramatic new blonde-ombre hair

Angelina Jolie rarely makes the news for a change in hairstyle. The Tomb Raider actress is instead known for her signature French-girl blowouts and subtle yet defined makeup.

However, deviating from her usual look, the actress recently debuted a new hair colour.

Angelina Jolie was recently spotted during an private White House event with her son, Maddox, sporting a faint golden blonde with darker roots, created using a "root shadow" technique that is popular among the Hollywood elite. 

This practice allows for a more natural look and requires fewer touch-ups. Jolie's blonde is in line with the "quiet glamour” movement.

Angelina is among the first to don the look. Other celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Emma Roberts have also tried the rooted blonde look.

The actress was attending a state dinner where President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden received South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and First Lady Kim Keon Hee.

According to PEOPLE, Aneglina Jolie and her son were present at the event because ‘Asia-America relations are important to Angelina's family. She and the children have had close ties to the region, including South Korea, for many years. Maddox studied at Yonsei University in Seoul.' 

