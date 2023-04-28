Luka Modric's injury lands blow on Madrid's chances of winning Copa del Rey final

Luka Modric runs during the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifier football match between Turkey and Croatia at Bursa Metropolitan Stadium, on March 28, 2023. — AFP

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti on Friday confirmed that the Los Blancos star midfielder Luka Modric could miss the Copa del Rey final against Osasuna on May 6 after he suffered a thigh injury.

In Madrid's 4-2 loss against Girona over the weekend, the thirty-seven-year-old was on the field for little over an hour before being substituted.

It must be noted that, for the 20th time in their history, the Los Blancos are looking to win the Copa del Rey.

Ahead of Madrid's LaLiga game against Almeria on Saturday Ancelotti told reporters: "He had an injury in the match against Girona and is out of action."

"It's pending evolution and we don't know if he will be fit for the Copa match. We are hurt and we hope he can recover soon to play in the important matches," the Madrid manager said.

Defending champions Madrid will face Manchester City in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final on May 9.

Earlier, Modric rejected an enormous offer of €60m for a two-year contract from Saudi Arabia, according to Spanish media.

The Croatian is keen on retiring in Madrid despite being offered a contract worth 30 million euros per season in Saudi Arabia.

The 37-year-old’s contract with Real Madrid will expire at the end of the current season. He joined the Los Blancos in 2012 and has played a key role in five Champions League titles.

“I am doing everything I can to give my best and deserve the chance to continue here. I can’t do more, I have always had a very good relationship with the club and that’s not going to change," Modric said in February earlier this year.

"Just like last year, there’s no rush, we’re halfway through the season and there are many challenges ahead. I’m focused on that, on getting back to my best level, let’s see what happens,” he added.

In 2018, Modric also ended the long reign of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo by winning the Ballon d'Or for the first time.