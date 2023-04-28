Which social media platforms does Babar Azam use most?

Pakistan cricket team skipper Babar Azam during a rapid-fire round, in this still taken from a video. — PCB

Pakistan cricket team skipper Babar Azam has revealed that he uses two social media platforms the most — Twitter and Instagram.

Babar, who is ranked among the world's top batters, boasts massive social media following — 4.6 million on Twitter, 3.9 million Facebook, and 3.4 million Instagram.

Recently, when the blue ticks of legacy verified accounts were removed, Babar's verified was also revoked on Twitter, but it was later restored.

In a video released by the Pakistan Cricket Board, host Urooj Mumtaz conducted a rapid-fire round with the skipper, in which she asked several questions.

Favourite dentist?

Toothbrush.

Which three superpowers would you like to have?

Alhamdulillah, I don't need any. I am happy as is.

Three best friends in the team?

All are good friends, but I am closer to Shadab Khan, Imam Ul Haq, and Mohammad Rizwan as we played together for almost seven years.

Three favourite dishes?

Pasta, steak, and sushi.

Whom do you talk the most with on phone?

I don't speak much on the phone. I think it's a useless thing [talking on the phone].

Do you like listening to songs? Which are your top three songs?

I love to listen to songs. There aren't any top three; I have all genres of songs on my phone. Romantic, sad. I sometimes hear a song for a week.

Indoor or street cricket?

Street cricket as I played on the street for quite some time.

Spending time with family or playing franchise cricket?

I'll take my family along with me when I go to play for franchises.

Which is the most beautiful country you've been to?

New Zealand.