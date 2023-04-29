 
menu menu menu
pakistan
Saturday Apr 29, 2023
By
Web Desk

Pictures: Fatima Bhutto shares more details about her nikah with Graham

By
Web Desk

Saturday Apr 29, 2023

Graham (Gibran) signs the marriage contract while Fatima Bhutto smiles in the background. — Twitter/@fbhutto
Graham (Gibran) signs the marriage contract while Fatima Bhutto smiles in the background. — Twitter/@fbhutto

Fatima Bhutto, granddaughter of former prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, who tied the knot on Friday has shared more details about her nikah with Graham (Gibran).

The Pakistani author got married in an intimate ceremony at her family home in Karachi's 70 Clifton, her brother Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Junior revealed by posting a picture of the bride and groom on Instagram.

"On behalf of our father, Shaheed Mir Murtaza Bhutto and the Bhutto family, I’m very happy to share some happy news. My sister Fatima and Graham were married in an intimate nikkah ceremony yesterday at our home, 70 Clifton," he tweeted with a photograph of the couple.

Taking to Twitter, Fatima also shared more details and pictures of her marriage with Graham, who started trending on the microblogging site as soon as the news broke.

"Yesterday, Graham and I married in a small nikkah ceremony in my family home, 70 Clifton," the newly-wedded bride wrote. 

She also added a picture of Graham signing the marriage with her sitting in the background.

Fatima told her followers that Zulfikar tied the imam zamin, which belonged to their grandmother Nusrat Bhutto, on her and the nikah was solemnised in Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto's libraries, a place she said was her "most beloved places on earth".

"Behind us were my aunts, uncle and father’s childhood photos and an original People’s Party flag placed by my grandfather himself," she wrote in the thread that contained a vibrant picture of her and Graham with all of what she mentioned, in the background.

Fatima then announced that the couple would not have any other ceremonies, saying: "I’m not one for opulent weddings but especially now it feels so inappropriate given what so many are struggling through."

She said that she missed her father, Murtaza Bhutto dearly but felt his presence. Fatima added a picture of Zulfikar junior and her other relatives bringing her for nikah under a dupatta

"I felt him in my heart and among us as everyone present loved Papa so much," she wrote, asking people for their prayers and thanking them for the wishes she received on her big day.

More From Pakistan:

Nothing is more sacred to us than safety, security of people: COAS Asim Munir

Nothing is more sacred to us than safety, security of people: COAS Asim Munir
LHC moved against late-night police raid at Parvez Elahi’s residence

LHC moved against late-night police raid at Parvez Elahi’s residence
Punjab, KP speakers move courts for restoration of assemblies: Elahi

Punjab, KP speakers move courts for restoration of assemblies: Elahi
Taliban 'consulted' Gen Bajwa before allowing Indian diplomats to return

Taliban 'consulted' Gen Bajwa before allowing Indian diplomats to return
Police fail to arrest Parvez Elahi in late-night raid at Lahore residence

Police fail to arrest Parvez Elahi in late-night raid at Lahore residence
PDM govt has ‘no power to dissolve’ Sindh, Balochistan assemblies

PDM govt has ‘no power to dissolve’ Sindh, Balochistan assemblies
Fatima Bhutto gets married in intimate ceremony

Fatima Bhutto gets married in intimate ceremony
CSS exams: Three-year data reveals 54.53% candidates failed in Urdu

CSS exams: Three-year data reveals 54.53% candidates failed in Urdu
'Pakistan has most out-of-school children in the world'

'Pakistan has most out-of-school children in the world'
PM Shehbaz to attend King Charles III coronation in UK next week

PM Shehbaz to attend King Charles III coronation in UK next week
Census 2023: PBS extends date for fifth time

Census 2023: PBS extends date for fifth time
Kulbhushan’s arrest testimony of Indian terrorism in Pakistan: FO

Kulbhushan’s arrest testimony of Indian terrorism in Pakistan: FO