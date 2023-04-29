Nothing is more sacred to us than safety, security of people: COAS Asim Munir

KAKUL: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir on Saturday reiterated the armed forces' commitment to the country’s safety, saying nothing is more sacred than the security of the people.

He was addressing the passing out parade at Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) in Kakul today.

General Asim Munir, in his first speech at the PMA as the COAS, said that the people of Pakistan are central to the unity of the state and added that the first and foremost is loyalty to the state of Pakistan and commitment to the Constitutional role assigned to armed forces of Pakistan.

"To us, nothing is more sacred than the safety and security of our people and no duty is more binding than the defence of our motherland. Go out now, and deliver to the expectations of your nation,” he told the cadets.

He said that the army imbibes on the vision of its great Quaid signifying no distinction of caste, color, creed, gender or geography.

The COAS noted that Pakistan’s efforts for peace should never be taken as a sign of weakness.

“We have the will, capability and capacity to protect our sovereignty and territorial integrity and we are well aware of the ways and means to do it. I assure the people of Pakistan that we will never hesitate in rendering any and every sacrifice necessary for the defence of our sacred motherland.”

He said that the brave soldiers of Pakistan don’t get fascinated with the numbers/ resources of their adversaries.

More to follow...