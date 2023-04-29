Pak vs NZ: PCB issues update on Haris Sohail

Pakistan's middle-order batter Haris Sohail. — AFP/File

Iftikhar Ahmed will replace Haris Sohail in Pakistan’s one-day international squad for the last three matches against New Zealand in Karachi.

The replacement was named after Sohail suffered a shoulder injury on the eve of the first ODI. The middle-order batter landed awkwardly during a fielding drill that injured his left shoulder.

Pakistan team, which is currently playing the second ODI against New Zealand in Rawalpindi, will fly to Karachi on Sunday.

Pakistan won the first ODI on Thursday by five wickets, courtesy a century by opener Fakhar Zaman, and lead the five-match series 1-0.

Earlier, the Black Caps shocked the home side by squaring a preceding five-match Twenty20 series 2-2 despite missing eight players — including skipper Kane Williamson — due to the ongoing Indian Premier League or injury.

Under stand-in skipper Tom Latham, New Zealand adapted to the conditions skillfully, roaring back from 2-0 down to win the third and fifth matches, with the fourth abandoned after rain.

Pakistan have won five of the seven ODI series that Azam has captained. His two losses came against England in 2021 and New Zealand in January this year.

But New Zealand boast recent dominance over Pakistan. Of the last six ODI series between them, New Zealand have won five and drawn one. Their last series defeat against Pakistan was at home in 2011.

The ODI matches in Karachi are on May 3, 5 and 7.

The tour comes as something of compensation for New Zealand pulling out of their visit to Pakistan on the day of the first game in September 2021, citing security concerns.

The Black Caps played two Tests and three ODIs in Pakistan just three months ago.