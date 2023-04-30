Leinster aim to equal Toulouse record in Champions Cup final

Leinster cruise into Champions Cup final after 41-22 win over Toulouse. Reuters

Leinster marched into the final of the Champions Cup with an impressive 41-22 win over Toulouse at the RDS Arena in Dublin.

Despite Toulouse being the only club with a richer pedigree in this competition, Leinster went into the match unbeaten this season, having won all their games in the green shirts of Ireland or the blue of their province.

Toulouse started well, putting Pita Ahki over for the game's first try within the first 10 minutes, but Leinster bounced back, scoring three tries in 10 minutes, with Jack Conan scoring twice, and Dan Sheehan adding one more. A yellow card for Thomas Ramos in the first half and a replacement prop Rodrigue Neti in the second half opened the door for Leinster, who capitalised by scoring four tries while Toulouse was down to 14 men.

Leinster's pick-and-drive routine was too much for Toulouse, who gave away too many penalties, resulting in their own downfall. Jean Cruz Mallía also offended at a ruck, giving Jason Jenkins the opportunity to charge at the line and score Leinster's final try.

Leinster will play either La Rochelle or Exeter in the final in Dublin in three weeks.

The team, which is nearly all from Ireland, will turn their minds to France again towards the end of the year. Leinster will be looking to equal Toulouse's record of five European crowns in the final.