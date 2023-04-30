Kangana Ranaut confronts Paparazzi outside Mumbai airport

Kangana Ranaut asks papparazzi 'why are you scared of me'

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, who is known for her outspoken nature, recently found herself in a verbal altercation with a paparazzo. The incident occurred outside a Mumbai airport when a paparazzo attempted to speak to Ranaut, but she claimed that he was hesitant to approach her.

In a video that has since gone viral on social media, Ranaut can be seen getting out of her car and confronting the paparazzo, questioning why he was reluctant to talk to her. She can be heard saying, "Why are you scared of talking to me? Aapko darr lagta hai mujhse baat karne mein?"

The paparazzo attempted to explain that he was not afraid of her, but Ranaut continued to challenge him. She accused the paparazzi of being "fake" and "hypocritical," claiming that they often hound her for pictures and quotes but then shy away from her in person.

Ranaut further stated that she has no qualms about speaking her mind and that she will continue to do so, irrespective of how people react to her. She emphasized that she is a strong woman who is not afraid to stand up for herself, and she expects people to treat her with respect.