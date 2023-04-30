 
Sunday Apr 30, 2023
Web Desk

Manchester United fans protest against Glazer family on club's sale

Web Desk

Sunday Apr 30, 2023

 
Manchester United fans protest against their owners. — Reuters/File
Fans of Manchester United took to the streets and started protests, ahead of its showdown with Aston Villa, against the Glazer family who bought the club in 2005.

The protests started as the third round of bidding reached its end. Sir Jim Ratcliffe is on the top followed by a Qatari Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani.

Holding banners and flyers, Manchester United fans appeared outside Old Trafford before the game.

Banners in the protests read: 'Full sale only’, 'Fight greed, Fight Glazers, Fight for United.'

Some other banners also mentioned: 'Love United, hate Glazer,' while several fans were seen with the club’s shirts raising their criticism of the Glazers.

According to the daily mail, Ratcliffe’s firm Ineos has made an offer to buy Manchester United at a price of more than £5bn.

Ratcliffe is seeking to buy a majority stake in the Premier League's club just in case the owners Glazer brothers Joel and Avram intend to remain shareholders — that would be sparking a controversy.

People close to Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani said On Friday, that his offer had broken the £5bn barrier with a pledge of substantial additional funding.

However, those aware of the bidding, run by US merchant bank Raine Group, say that is not the case and that the Ineos offer actually values the club higher.

The fans of United fans have regularly raised their voice and made the high-ups follow their demands at games this season, raising slogans against the owners while in the game and demanding they leave.

Sunday’s protests commenced a few miles from Old Trafford and approached the East Stand at around one o'clock.

A decision is awaited which will be soon announced about the United’s ownership however, Ratcliffe is reported to have been confident that his bid will be accepted.

While on the ground, United were looking to stage their comeback from a 2-2 draw against Tottenham. 

