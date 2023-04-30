 
Royals
Sunday Apr 30, 2023
Web Desk

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘hunt like poachers’ under cloak of anonymity

Web Desk

Sunday Apr 30, 2023

Meghan Markle has come under fire for allegedly seeking “out the spotlight like a special-ops on the hunt for a high-value target.”

Royal commentator and expert Maureen Callahan issued these claims.

Callahan started the chat off by saying, “despite multiple published reports that Harry and Meghan were threatening not to go unless they had a place on the Buckingham Palace balcony.”

“You know, with the royals who actually work without complaint. Who forgo reality shows and book deals in which they spill all manner of secrets and spite.”

“That is the brand, isn’t it? Resentful, vengeful, petty and profit-seeking. Yelling ‘racism!’ everywhere. Seeking out the spotlight like a special-ops team on the hunt for a high-value target, then demanding everyone leave her and Harry alone, as South Park's ‘Worldwide Privacy Tour’ perfectly lampooned.”

