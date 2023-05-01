Kate Middleton feelings for Princess Lilibet laid bare in ‘awkward’ moment

Kate Middleton expertly managed to dodge a question about Princess Lilibet in an awkward encounter.



This was during her visit to Connor Downs Academy during the G7 summit in Cornwall. The Princess of Wales, 41, was asked about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s new-born daughter.

“Oh, I wish her all the very best,” Kate responded. “I can’t wait to meet her because we haven’t yet, met her yet, so hopefully that will be soon.”

Kate was then asked if she has Face-Timed the little one, to which she said, “No, I haven’t yet. No.”

According to body language expert, Judi James, explained to Express.co.uk that the royal seemed “awkward and wary” when she was posed the question out of nowhere. However, the awkwardness did not stem from Princess Lilibet being the subject.

In fact, James claimed that Kate’s body language “implied” a “sense of relief once she hears she is being asked about the new royal baby.”

James also noted that it was a rare sight to see the Princess flinch from her ever-perfect demeanour, albeit slightly, at the mention of her name, especially after she received intense media training over the years.

“She seems to be engrossed in the papers in front of her when her name is called,” said James. “When she looks up there is tension showing in her mouth shape just prior to the moment when she remembers to flash her signature pitch-perfect royal smile.”

James explained, “There is still a licking of the lips at what appears to be the idea of an impromptu quizzing. But all that changes into a ritual of relief and even delight when she hears Lilibet mentioned.”

As a mother of three herself, Kate focuses on keeping the comment “based specifically on the baby” suggesting “empathy.”

The expert surmised, “This turned what could have been a difficult moment, given what we now know was happening behind the scenes, into a happy-looking one.”