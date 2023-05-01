Anushka Sharma receives 'sweetest' birthday wish from hubby Virat Kohli

Anushka Sharma celebrates her 35th birthday today

Anushka Sharma's husband Virat Kohli wishes her a 'happy birthday' in the sweetest way possible.

The Indian cricketer shared a series of unseen photos of Anushka on Instagram and also penned a small yet romantic note for his better half.

Virat wrote: "Love you through thick, thin and all your cute madness. Happy birthday my everything @anushkasharma."

Among all the solo pictures of his wife, he also added a romantic picture featuring the two standing amidst a beautiful view and spending quality time together.

Kohli's post left fans awestruck, who immediately rushed towards the comment section to react. They dropped heart emoticons and also showered love and blessings on the PK actress.

Sharma also reacted to the post by dropping a red heart, infinity and family emoticons.



The couple tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony held in Tuscany, Italy in 2017. The duo kept their relationship hidden; therefore, their wedding news came out as a surprise for everyone. At present, the couple has an adorable little daughter named Vamika.

On the work front, Anushka Sharma is gearing up for her comeback after a gap of eight years with upcoming sports drama film Chakda Xpress.