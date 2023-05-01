WATCH: Brawl breaks out during IPL match

During the ongoing Indian Premier League (ILP) cricket fans have witnessed some spectacular moments from some of the world’s most renowned players; however, recently a video is going viral for all the wrong reasons.



The video circulating on Twitter, shows spectators exchanging blows during what is reported to be the 40th fixture of the Indian tournament between the Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2023.

The video has surprised netizens as brawls in cricket are a rare sight.

In the video, two men can be violently attacking and pushing each other in the stands. One even grabs the other's hair, as the crowd parts ways. One of the two men crashes into the people sitting in the audience below him.

While some people try to intervene, it is to no avail. Some other people jump in and it seems that the fight would escalate and people around them panic. Thankfully a man cuts in and breaks up the scuffle. Even then, it seems that the anger has not subsided as they yell at each other.

There are no guards and police officials to be seen and at the end of the clip, we can see other members of the audience filming the ordeal.

During the match on Saturday, Hyderabad defeated Delhi by nine runs.

In the high-drama game, both sides struggled to trump the other; however, Hyderabad ultimately defeated Delhi to break its three-match losing streak.

At one point during the match, Delhi were on track to gun down the massive 198-run target after Mitchell Marsh and Phil Salt put together 112 in just 11 overs.

However, after taking successive wickets, Hyderabad clawed back. Both teams are currently at the bottom of the points table.