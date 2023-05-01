 
Monday May 01, 2023
SDSports Desk

Cristiano Ronaldo clears the air on breakup rumours

SDSports Desk

Monday May 01, 2023

Cristiano Ronaldo poses with girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez. — Twitter/@Cristiano
Amid numerous rumours that the Portuguese star midfielder Cristiano Ronaldo's relationship with his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez was getting rocky, the Al-Nassr captain took to Twitter to clear the air.

Ronaldo on Sunday shared a picture with the influencer — who he has been dating for seven years — and wrote: "Cheers to Love."

Earlier, Portuguese media reported that Ronaldo and Rodriguez’s relationship was in crisis and that they were only together to "feed the product".

“I’ve been saying it for months. They are not doing well, and it is likely that they will split up. The reality is that CR7 is fed up with her. That’s the reality. I still say there will be no wedding. They are together to feed the product,” Daniel Nascimento said during a programme on a Portuguese television channel.

Psychologist Quintino Aries, who was invited to the programme, analysed the couple's attitude in recent weeks at public events and drew conclusions.

“Ronaldo’s recent behaviour shows two things: that his personal life is not in a moment of happiness and that the more he distances himself from his mother, Dolores Aveiro, the less tempered he is. And we all know why he is increasingly distant from his family,” said Quintino.

It must be noted that Ronaldo signed for Al Nassr of Saudi Arabia in a deal believed to be worth more than 200 million euros last year. The 37-year-old penned a contract that will take him to June 2025.

