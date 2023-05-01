Anupam Kher opens up about first meeting Kirron Kher

Anupam Kher talks about the first time he met Kirron Kher

Veteran actor Anupam Kher recently opened up about his first meeting with his wife, Kirron Kher, when she was still married to someone else.

In an interview, Kher revealed that he had met Kirron at her Chandigarh home in the early 1980s, before she had even entered the film industry. At the time, Kirron was married to businessman Gautam Berry.

Kher stated that he was struck by Kirron's beauty and charisma when he first met her. However, he also noted that he respected her marriage and did not pursue her romantically.

The actor went on to add that he and Kirron remained in touch over the years, even after she moved to Mumbai and began her acting career. It was only after Kirron's divorce from Berry that Kher expressed his feelings for her and they began dating.

Kher and Kirron got married in 1985 and have since worked together on several successful projects, including the critically acclaimed film "A Wednesday" and the TV series "The Anupam Kher Show."