pakistan
Monday May 01, 2023
Pakistan, Russia celebrate 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties

Flags of Pakistan and Russia. — Radio Pakistan
Pakistan and Russia on Monday celebrated the 75th anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic relations.

To mark this milestone occasion, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov exchanged letters of felicitations.

According to a statement issued by the Foreign Office, Pakistan and Russia enjoy close, multidimensional relations based on mutual goodwill and trust.

Bilateral ties are marked by cooperation in diverse areas, including economic, energy and security. The two countries also consult at various multilateral fora on regional and global issues of mutual interest.

It is pertinent to mention here that the diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Russia were established on May 1, 1948.

