Omid Scobie reveals new details about Prince Harry's coronation plans

Tuesday May 02, 2023
King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla are set to be officially crowned on Saturday (May 6), which happens to be Harry's son's fourth birthday.

The Duke of Sussex, who's set to travel to the UK to support his father on his big event, will stay there for just two hours and would return to California to attend his eldest child Prince Archie's birthday on the same day, according to a new report.

Royal biographer Omid Scobie said on Good Morning America on Monday: "It’s going to be a very quick trip for Prince Harry. Maybe even just 24 hours in the UK as he flies in, attends that Coronation ceremony, skips everything else afterwards, and gets on a plane straight back to LA where he hopes to be back with Archie for his…birthday."

As per the plans, Harry will attend the Westminster Abbey Ceremony at 11am local time, leave immediately after, and board an airplane back to America by 3pm local time to make it back for his son’s birthday.

Meghan Markle, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet won't accompany the Duke of Sussex to the UK. The Coronation is a weekend-long event with lots of activities including a big concert on Sunday (May 7).

