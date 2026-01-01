King Charles treats fans to his secret home in first video of 2026

The British royals are blessed with a treasure trove of palaces and gardens, which offer them the freedom to craft their own path and enjoy life's moments at their favourite locations.

The monarch, 77, gave fans a sneak peek into his secret home in 2026's first video, shared by the royal family on their official Instagram on Jauary 1.

The video, which offers peek inside his private home Highgrove House, shows Harry and William's father in good health.

Charles looks very much at home in his private residence in Gloucestershire.

He has owned Highgrove since 1980 and regularly escapes to his countryside abode with his wife Queen Camilla.

The late Queen's eldest son spent decades transforming the sprawling gardens. While the house remains private, the gardens are open to the public on selected dates between April and October.

Elsewhere in the trailer, from the King's new documentary Finding Harmony: A King's Vision, another royal residence also features: Scotland's Dumfries House, which serves as the headquarters of the monarch's sustainability charity, The King's Foundation.

One snippet in the trailer shows a birds-eye view of the Dumfries maze, which was designed as part of the estate's extensive restoration.

His new eco documentary, Finding Harmony: A King's Vision, will air on Prime Video on February 6, 2026.

Another aerial shot shows Charles' plentiful vegetable patches in his kitchen garden, while archival footage in the trailer shows the then Prince of Wales hedge-laying.