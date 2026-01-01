Prince Harry’s reunion with William harder than with King: Truth revealed

Prince Harry and Prince William’s relationship continues to be at an impasse, but a glimmer of hope for a reconciliation was sparked last year when King Charles finally welcomed his younger son for a private tea.

When the Duke of Sussex visited in September, Prince William and Princess Kate seemed to have purposefully kept themselves busy so they could avoid a meeting with Harry without too much noise in the media.

However, there is a stark difference in the relationship between King Charles and his son and between Harry and William. Royal expert Jennie Bond believes that the estranged brothers need much more time and there is a long road ahead before relations could thaw.

King Charles’s two sons have not spoken to each other since the funeral of the late Queen Elizabeth. There has been radio silence and reports even claim that the Prince of Wales wanted to remove the Sussexes’ titles like Charles did for Andrew.

“As for reconciling with William, that’s a much bigger ask,” she told The Mirror. “A parent can forgive a child far more readily than siblings tend to reconcile.”

Bond reminded how Harry has previously said “he wants his father and his brother back in his life”. She noted that the future king does not feel the same way about Harry.

“I think the younger prince will have to wait some time yet for the ice to thaw – and the truth is that it may never do so.”

While there has been no brutal exchange between the brothers, experts have also shared that the future King is not pursuing the idea to strip Harry and Meghan off of their titles.

They claim that it would like a “petty” move and William is not looking to escalate any more bad press about royals.