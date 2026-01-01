Zara and Mike Tindall make the most of New Year's Day

Zara and Mike Tindall kicked off 2026 in true Gloucestershire style with woollens, jockeys and a full family day at the Cheltenham New Year’s Day races.

Princess Anne’s daughter and her former rugby‑star husband treated their three children to premium seats in the Royal Box at Cheltenham Racecourse’s Princess Royal Stand on January 1, turning the famed horse‑racing spectacle into a fun family outing.

Mia, 11, Lena, seven, and Lucas, four, were joined by cousins including Savannah Phillips, 15, who proudly showed off her new braces while cheering on the course below.

Zara, a former Olympic equestrian with a lifelong passion for sport, proved a picture of winter chic in a double‑breasted tweed coat that echoed the festive hues of the Gloucestershire countryside.

She paired the look with a bespoke teal velvet headband, brown leather boots and gloves, complete with a Jockey Club name tag pinned to her lapel.

While Lucas happily clung to the transparent balcony railing to take in the action, siblings and cousins soaked up every moment of the New Year’s racing.

Mia even chatted and laughed with young cousin Isla Phillips.

Mike wrapped up against the chill in a structured wool coat, enjoying a father daughter moment with Mia and niece Isla as the races unfolded below.