Meghan Markle receives disappointing news from Canada: 'Heartbreaking'

Meghan Markle has been delivered another brutal blow amid her New Year celebrations with Prince Harry and their two children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

The Duches of Sussex unexpectedly branded 'most disappointing' celebrity of 2025 by her former hometown paper, the Toronto Star.

The 44-year-old spent seven years in Canada's capital city Toronto while filming the legal drama before relocating to the UK to begin a new life with the British royal family.

She has now suffered a brutal blow by the newspaper in the city she once called home.

Writing for the Newspaper, Patricia Treble wrote: “Meghan Markle was poised for a huge year. Instead, she’s our most disappointing celebrity of 2025."

Treble went on to explain the reason she made the unwanted list, saying: “All the ingredients for Meghan becoming a worldwide hit were there: a beautiful, ambitious woman fronting a rapid succession of projects designed to keep her in the public eye from January to December."

She added: “The strategy didn’t work. It wasn’t an abject failure or a scandalous catastrophe, but the Year of Meghan slowly deflated as each project failed to deliver as expected."

She slammed the Duchess for showing “no signs” of a second season of her podcast or an official renewal of her Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, adding that she currently has no new projects in the pipeline."

Treble detailed why she included Meghan in the list, adding “She landed in Hollywood in 2020 as a major international figure — but she has evolved into a bad celebrity because she doesn’t understand her role in the culture."

Flaying Meghan for her allegdled unwise strategy, she claimed: “Meghan could be famous by being open and real. It worked for the Kardashians, who got rich by working non-stop to sell themselves to a world eager to see their latest reinventions."

In another blistering blow to the former actress, Treble declared: "Meghan wants everyone to know and acknowledge that she’s royal, without the obligations of working on behalf of the monarch, including all those endless engagements for worthy causes."

However, some meghan's fans and other people who know the Duchess opposed the decision to brand Meghan the most disappointing celebrity of 2025, with one calling it "heartbreaking."