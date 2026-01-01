Andrew’s delusion leaves royals shaken: ‘nobody ever thought was possible’

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s bad decisions finally seemed to have caught up to him in 2025 and as much as the royals tried, they were cornered in the scandal much to their dismay.

Even after King Charles finally swung the axe and cut off all connection to his shamed brother, including the Prince-style title and announced his imminent eviction from a Royal Lodge, it still overshadowed much of the work of the royals.

There had been uproar from the public, especially the taxpayers, from all ends to oust Andrew given his harrowing crimes and link to paedophile financier Jeffery Epstein.

Even then, no would have anticipated the landmark decision made by the King, with the firm support of Prince William.

Ahead of the release of the Epstein files, Charles was forced to act quickly as the headlines got worse and shocking details emerged of his shady business.

Royal experts believe that the disgraced former royal was under the delusion of having impunity which led him to blatantly lie on a global scale, dragging the reputation of the royals with him.

Ailsa Anderson, the former Press Secretary to Queen Elizabeth II told The Sun’s Royal Exclusive that Andrew made 2025 a “devastating” for the royals.

“It’s an existential threat to the monarchy, when you have something that disgraceful so close to the crown.”

Experts Simon Viger and Ailsa agreed that the punishment for Andrew was a move that “nobody ever thought was possible”.

Ailsa expressed her surprise because the story had existed for 15 years and now something was done about it.

Simon explained that Andrew had “been caught out in a lie on a global scale” and his actions were without judgement.

Insiders revealed that it was a big blow to him since all the honours “meant a great deal” to him.

“It is a huge blow because he thinks of himself as an Armed Forces man,” Ingrid Seward told The Sun.

“He served very bravely in the Falklands. I think the service, being in the Navy, has been the most stable thing in his life.”

Buckingham Palace is adamant to not discuss the matter any further than it needs and end the furore surrounding it once and for all. This only goes to show how much Andrew has left them shaken, and the impact is likely to stay for several more years to come.