King Charles reflects on 'uphill struggle' as he issues urgent plea

King Charles reflects on 'uphill struggle' in new documentary trailer

King Charles is urging swift action as he issues an urgent plea following decades of struggle.

His Majesty is preparing to release his environmental action documentary titled Finding Harmony: A King’s Vision — a collaboration between The King’s Foundation and Prime.

On Thursday, January 1, the first trailer for the upcoming documentary dopped, which the Royal Family’s official Instagram account reposted to its Stories.

“I have dedicated much of my life to the restoration of harmony between humanity, nature, and the environment. Quite frankly, it has been an uphill struggle,” the King begins in the trailer.

The 77-year-old monarch then reminded viewers of a forgotten reality: “We are nature ourselves, we are a part of it, not apart from it…We must put nature back at the heart of the equation.”

He adds, “I think we need to follow Harmony if we’re going to ensure that this planet can support so many. It’s unlikely there’s anywhere else."

The documentary is narrated by Oscar-winning actress Kate Winslet. “The King’s Foundation is participating in a landmark documentary, chronicling His Majesty’s commitment to the concept of Harmony,” she narrates.

Finding Harmony: A King’s Vision is set for release on February 6.