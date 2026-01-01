 
Geo News

King Charles reflects on 'uphill struggle' as he issues urgent plea

The King's Foundation releases trailer for ‘Finding Harmony: A King’s Vision’ environmental documentary

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

January 01, 2026

King Charles reflects on uphill struggle in new documentary trailer
King Charles reflects on 'uphill struggle' in new documentary trailer

King Charles is urging swift action as he issues an urgent plea following decades of struggle.

His Majesty is preparing to release his environmental action documentary titled Finding Harmony: A King’s Vision — a collaboration between The King’s Foundation and Prime.

On Thursday, January 1, the first trailer for the upcoming documentary dopped, which the Royal Family’s official Instagram account reposted to its Stories.

King Charles reflects on uphill struggle as he issues urgent plea

“I have dedicated much of my life to the restoration of harmony between humanity, nature, and the environment. Quite frankly, it has been an uphill struggle,” the King begins in the trailer.

The 77-year-old monarch then reminded viewers of a forgotten reality: “We are nature ourselves, we are a part of it, not apart from it…We must put nature back at the heart of the equation.”

He adds, “I think we need to follow Harmony if we’re going to ensure that this planet can support so many. It’s unlikely there’s anywhere else."

The documentary is narrated by Oscar-winning actress Kate Winslet. “The King’s Foundation is participating in a landmark documentary, chronicling His Majesty’s commitment to the concept of Harmony,” she narrates.

Finding Harmony: A King’s Vision is set for release on February 6. 

More From Royals

Prince Harry's reunion with William harder than with King: Truth revealed
Prince Harry's reunion with William harder than with King: Truth revealed
Meghan Markle receives disappointing news from Canada: 'Heartbreaking'
Meghan Markle receives disappointing news from Canada: 'Heartbreaking'
Sarah Ferguson secretly packs ‘valuable asset' before leaving Royal Lodge
Sarah Ferguson secretly packs ‘valuable asset' before leaving Royal Lodge
Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet UK return ‘closer than ever'
Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet UK return ‘closer than ever'
Prince William, Princess Kate release message hours after home break-in
Prince William, Princess Kate release message hours after home break-in
Meghan Markle forced to change strategy for 2026 after brutal setback
Meghan Markle forced to change strategy for 2026 after brutal setback