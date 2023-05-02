 
Prince Harry would 'hurt' King Charles by leaving early from coronation

File Footage 

Prince Harry urged to stay at King Charles’ coronation for long period so that he would get time to mend his bond with him after criticising Royal family.

A former friend of Meghan Markle, Lizzie Cundy, said that it is “very disrespectful” to the new monarch that his son won’t stay till lunch at his crowning ceremony.

According to multiple reports, the Duke of Sussex will leave the ceremony early to make it back in time to attend his son Prince Archie’s birthday bash, who will turn 4 on May 6th.

British model and TV presenter spoke to Fox News about the reports, saying, “He’s got a chance now to make amends with his family.”

“This is about his father. This isn’t about Harry, and it’s not about Meghan,” she added. “I think it’s very disrespectful, and I think it’s the wrong move. I think it’s a move he’ll look back on and regret.”

“It’s hurtful to our king. It’s hurtful to his wife, our queen. I just think it’s disrespectful in every sense of the word,” Cundy continued.

“I think, in a way, King Charles should have been tougher and stronger with them. … But he offered an olive branch for his son.”

Harry will be attending the crowning ceremony of his father alone as his wife will be staying back home with the kids to plan Archie's birthday party, as per reports.

