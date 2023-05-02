Bushra Bibi to 'file criminal case' against Maryam over corruption allegations

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz (left) ex-PM Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi. — AFP/Instagram/File

Bushra Bibi, wife of former prime minister Imran Khan, has decided to lodge a criminal case against Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz for defamation, Pakistan Tehkreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Fawad Chaudhry said Tuesday.

The PTI's senior vice president, in a press conference in Islamabad, said the ruling party leader Maryam alleged that Bushra Bibi was taking bribes for getting official documents signed by the authorities during the previous PTI-led government.

“She has never participated in any political activities [...] she was only seen visiting panahgahs [shelter homes],” he remarked.

Despite the fact that the former first lady is an apolitical person, Fawad said, Maryam continued to hurl allegations against her.

“Therefore, Bushra Bibi has decided to send a legal notice to Maryam Nawaz for making baseless allegations,” he said, adding that the notice will be followed by the filing of a criminal case against the PML-N leader.

Maryam, who is also the chief organiser of the PML-N, has time and again accused the former first lady of receiving bribes — including a diamond set in return for using her influence during the tenure of the Imran Khan-led government.

The PML-N leader had alleged that Farhat Shezadi, a close of Bushra Bibi, remained actively involved in running the day-to-day affairs of Usman Buzdar-led Punjab government and would also receive bribe for official transfer and postings of the officials.

‘PTI filing new reference against CEC’

In the same presser, the PTI leader also lashed out at Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja, alleging that the latter is acting as a “crony” of the ruling alliance.

“On the one hand, they say there is no money for elections, but on the other, they have purchased four kanals of land for the election commission office in Sargodha for 320 million,” he claimed.

Fawad said Senator Ejaz Chaudhary had filed a reference against the CEC but no action was taken.

“Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is sending a new reference against the chief election commissioner,” he added.

The PTI leader said the CEC is part of the conspiracy to deprive people of their right to vote and demanded his dismissal.