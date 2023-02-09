Maryam wants PTI's Jail Bharo movement to start with Bushra Bibi

PML-N Senior Vice-President and Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz addresses workers' convention in Abbottabad on February 9, 2023. — YouTube/PTVNewsLive

Accusing the former first lady of receiving bribes during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) government, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice-President and Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz on Thursday suggested that detentions should be started from Bushra Bibi, the wife of PTI Chairman Imran Khan.



The PML-N stalwart was referring to the PTI chief's Jail Bharo (court arrest) movement announced last week.



Addressing a party's workers' convention in Abbottabad, Maryam, while firing a fresh broadside at Khan, said: "Your frontperson Farah Gogi has fled to Dubai. Your wife received diamond rings and bribes. Hence, the arrest should be started from her.”

She added that the PTI chief signed official "files after taking bribes, then why should the workers be arrested?"

She further said, “You [Khan] filled your pockets, hence, why should the people fill the jails?”

Khan made KP people “fool”

Lashing out at the deposed prime minister, Maryam Nawaz said Imran Khan made the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) “fool” in the name of dams.

She insisted that the KP needed PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, who has been in self-imposed exile in London since 2019 owing to health reasons, but not funds as the province had plenty of resources.

According to the scion of the Sharif family’s political dynasty, the PTI did not launch any new development projects in the province. She also held Khan responsible for the recent Peshawar blast, which claimed the lives of more than 200 people.

Taking a jab at Khan, Maryam said: “The person who claims of filling jails had been filling his pockets during the past 10 years. The amount meant for your development has been spent on Zaman Park [residence of Imran Khan in Lahore].”

