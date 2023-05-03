 
Wednesday May 03, 2023
Aparshakti Khurana talks about his 'comparison' with brother Ayushmann

Aparshakti Khurrana has been receiving immense love for latest web-series 'Jubliee'

Jubliee famed actor Aparshakti Khurrana recently opened up about his comparison with brother Ayushmann Khurrana. 

Aparshakti says that he has a very typical middle class relationship with Ayushmann and he wants it to be the same forever. He hopes that day never comes when people start putting them both together for comparison. 

The Stree actor told Indiatoday: "Comparisons don’t happen actually. People don’t compare us saying kon zyada behetar actor hai. I don’t remember any discussion of this sort happening anywhere. I have not seen a comment section on YouTube or any social media site where people are discussing this." 

"Both me and my brother have had a different journey which was beautiful. I hope a situation like this never comes where people have to put both of us together and ask which one of us is better. It would be very unfair."

He went on to say: "My brother and I share a very beautiful relationship. It’s a very typical younger brother-elder brother middle class relationship. I would only want it this way all my life."

Aparshakti Khurrana's Jubilee just released on Amazon Prime. The show has been making people go crazy. The actor has received immense love for his performance. Moreover, he has Stree 2, Berlin, and Kuch Khuli Kitaab in the pipeline, reports Indiatoday. 

