Vivek Agnihotri records podcast with Sudhir Mishra

Vivek Agnihotri records a podcast with Sudhir Mishra, fans anticipate a good conversation

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri recently recorded a podcast episode with renowned filmmaker Sudhir Mishra, and fans are eagerly waiting for the episode to be released. The podcast is expected to feature an insightful conversation between the two filmmakers, discussing various aspects of the film industry.

Agnihotri took to social media to share a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the recording session, expressing his excitement for the upcoming episode. Mishra, who is known for his critically acclaimed films like Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi and Dharavi, is expected to share his valuable insights and experiences in the industry.

Fans of both filmmakers have expressed their anticipation for the podcast, with many looking forward to hearing their thoughts on cinema, storytelling, and the future of the film industry. Both Agnihotri and Mishra are known for their unique storytelling styles and have a huge fan following in the industry.

Agnihotri, who is known for his films like The Tashkent Files and Buddha in a Traffic Jam, has been a vocal critic of the film industry and has often shared his opinions on various issues related to the industry. Mishra, on the other hand, is known for his realistic and socially relevant films that have received critical acclaim and awards.

The podcast episode is expected to be an exciting conversation between two creative minds, with fans eagerly waiting for the release. Agnihotri has promised to share more updates about the podcast soon, and fans are hoping for more such collaborations in the future.