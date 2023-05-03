 
Sarfaraz Ahmed appointed ambassador of Nelson Mandela talent hunt programme

Sarfaraz Ahmed (from left), South African High Commissioner, Honourary counsel general. — Twitter/ @_TransGroup
Former Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed has been appointed as the brand ambassador of the Nelson Mandela talent hunt programme for U19 cricketers of Karachi.

Sarfaraz — who led Pakistan to U19 World Cup triumph in 2006 — joined the Nelson Mandela talent hunt programme which will provide opportunities to budding cricketers in the metropolis.

"It is a great opportunity for all U19 cricketers of Karachi. I am very much confident that this step will change the landscape of Karachi's cricket," said the Champions Trophy 2017 winning captain while addressing the media at National Bank Stadium.

Nelson Mandela talent hunt program will conduct trials to select players in different zones of the city. As many as 60 players will be selected through trials after which four teams will be made. Thereafter, a team of 15 players will be sent to South Africa for gaining exposure.

"I am really excited about this initiative. I would like to thank South African High Commissioner, his Excellency Mthuthuzeli Madikiza for putting efforts to launch this initiative," the wicketkeeper batter said.

Trials for U19 cricketers will take place in the third week of May. Sarfaraz alongside Fawad Alam and other Karachi cricketers will supervise the trials.

