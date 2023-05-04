 
Thursday May 04, 2023
By
Web Desk

Iga Swiatek progresses to fifth consecutive WTA semifinal

Iga Swiatek progresses to fifth consecutive WTA semifinal. Twitter
Polish tennis player Iga Swiatek's dominant performance at the Madrid Open quarterfinals has put her one step closer to claiming yet another WTA title. 

The Polish tennis sensation triumphed over Croatia's Petra Martic in straight sets, with a scoreline of 6-0, 6-3.

Despite playing at the Madrid Open for only the second time, Swiatek is currently ranked as the world number one in women's singles. Her impeccable display against Martic was a testament to her skill and consistency on the court.

In the first set, Swiatek demonstrated her superiority by losing only eight points, and ultimately winning the set 6-0. Her aggressive play and powerful serves left Martic struggling to keep up.

The second set was more closely contested, but Swiatek still managed to secure a crucial break of serve, which proved to be the difference between the two players. With a total of five consecutive WTA Tour semifinals under her belt, Swiatek seems to be hitting her stride and is expected to continue her impressive run in the upcoming matches.

Swiatek's next challenge will be facing off against the 12th seeded Russian Veronika Kudermetova in the semifinals. The two will clash on Thursday, with the winner advancing to the final of the Madrid Open.

Swiatek has previously won the 2020 French Open and the 2021 Adelaide International, among other titles, and will be looking to add another one to her growing collection. With her current form and dominant play, it seems like it will take a formidable opponent to stop the young star from achieving her goals.

