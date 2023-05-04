Valencia holds Villarreal to 1-1 draw in La Liga

Villarreal's Carlos Bacca (centre) is mobbed after scoring against Zenit in the round of 16. AFP

Struggling Valencia managed to secure a valuable point on Wednesday after a 1-1 draw with fifth-placed Villarreal in La Liga.

The hosts remain in 17th place, one point above the relegation zone. Samuel Lino was the savior for Los Che, canceling out Nicolas Jackson's opener at Mestalla. The draw was a relief for Valencia, as it saved them from a fourth defeat in six games.



However, it wasn't all good news for Villarreal, as the draw dealt a blow to their chances of Champions League qualification. The Yellow Submarine now sits seven points behind Real Sociedad in fourth, who beat champions Real Madrid on Tuesday. The setback for Villarreal puts even more pressure on their remaining games as they attempt to qualify for Europe's elite club competition.

In the relegation battle, Espanyol and Getafe, who are currently in 18th and 19th place, respectively, are both three points behind Valencia. Espanyol will be visiting Sevilla on Thursday, while Getafe faces Celta Vigo later on Wednesday. Both teams will be hoping to secure valuable points in their upcoming fixtures to boost their chances of survival.

Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid, who are at the top of the league, will be hosting Cadiz, who are currently in 15th place. The hosts will be looking to secure a win to move above their rivals, Real Madrid, in the second spot. The pressure is mounting on Atletico, who have seen their lead at the top of the table diminish in recent weeks.