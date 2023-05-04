 
menu menu menu
sports
Thursday May 04, 2023
By
Web Desk

Valencia holds Villarreal to 1-1 draw in La Liga

By
Web Desk

Thursday May 04, 2023

Villarreals Carlos Bacca (centre) is mobbed after scoring against Zenit in the round of 16. AFP
Villarreal's Carlos Bacca (centre) is mobbed after scoring against Zenit in the round of 16. AFP

Struggling Valencia managed to secure a valuable point on Wednesday after a 1-1 draw with fifth-placed Villarreal in La Liga. 

The hosts remain in 17th place, one point above the relegation zone. Samuel Lino was the savior for Los Che, canceling out Nicolas Jackson's opener at Mestalla. The draw was a relief for Valencia, as it saved them from a fourth defeat in six games.

However, it wasn't all good news for Villarreal, as the draw dealt a blow to their chances of Champions League qualification. The Yellow Submarine now sits seven points behind Real Sociedad in fourth, who beat champions Real Madrid on Tuesday. The setback for Villarreal puts even more pressure on their remaining games as they attempt to qualify for Europe's elite club competition.

In the relegation battle, Espanyol and Getafe, who are currently in 18th and 19th place, respectively, are both three points behind Valencia. Espanyol will be visiting Sevilla on Thursday, while Getafe faces Celta Vigo later on Wednesday. Both teams will be hoping to secure valuable points in their upcoming fixtures to boost their chances of survival.

Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid, who are at the top of the league, will be hosting Cadiz, who are currently in 15th place. The hosts will be looking to secure a win to move above their rivals, Real Madrid, in the second spot. The pressure is mounting on Atletico, who have seen their lead at the top of the table diminish in recent weeks.

More From Sports:

Iga Swiatek progresses to fifth consecutive WTA semifinal

Iga Swiatek progresses to fifth consecutive WTA semifinal
Pak vs NZ: Mohammad Nawaz taken to hospital after injury

Pak vs NZ: Mohammad Nawaz taken to hospital after injury
Sarfaraz Ahmed appointed ambassador of Nelson Mandela talent hunt programme

Sarfaraz Ahmed appointed ambassador of Nelson Mandela talent hunt programme
Fakhar Zaman jumps to second spot in latest ODI rankings

Fakhar Zaman jumps to second spot in latest ODI rankings
Pakistan seal victory in ODI series against New Zealand

Pakistan seal victory in ODI series against New Zealand
Pak vs NZ: Cricketers urge Karachiites to attend matches in stadium

Pak vs NZ: Cricketers urge Karachiites to attend matches in stadium
Pak vs NZ: Who will be part of Pakistan's playing XI in third ODI?

Pak vs NZ: Who will be part of Pakistan's playing XI in third ODI?
When will fans see Shahid Afridi in action again? video

When will fans see Shahid Afridi in action again?
Embiid's outstanding season secures him NBA's Most Valuable Player honour

Embiid's outstanding season secures him NBA's Most Valuable Player honour
Odegaard inspires Arsenal to 3-1 Premier League victory over woeful Chelsea

Odegaard inspires Arsenal to 3-1 Premier League victory over woeful Chelsea
Lionel Messi suspended by PSG for unauthorised trip to Saudi Arabia

Lionel Messi suspended by PSG for unauthorised trip to Saudi Arabia
Sana Mir breaks silence on remarks related to Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman

Sana Mir breaks silence on remarks related to Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman