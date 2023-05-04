Kate Middleton’s style choice for Coronation a ‘rejection of her job’

Kate Middleton is seemingly going against the tradition with her choice of headwear for the upcoming Coronation of King Charles.



However, this style choice seems surprising as it is seen to be a resistance of sorts from the royal protocol that the Princess of Wales has abided by so diligently.

In her column for news.com.au, royal commentator Daniela Elser wrote that Kate’s move to ditch the tiara for a floral headpiece seems to exude “a certain rebellious glee.”

“This would be much more than a bit of an out-there style choice but something of a rejection of her job description,” Elser explained.

“If Kate goes down this slightly hippy dippy route, it would be hugely controversial, bucking tradition and depriving the public, Fleet Street editors and Tik Tok from getting to revel in the sight of the Princess done up like a diamond-encrusted dinner,” she commented.

Moreover, Elser claimed that the style choice could end up being a bit of a distraction.

“Kate turning up wreathed in daisies rather than wearing something like the Brazilian Aquamarine tiara would be huge news and would divert attention away from Charles and Camilla,” penned the royal expert.

Earlier, it was reported by The Times, that Princess of Wales, 41, who was initially speculated to wear to tiara, is “planning to wear a floral headpiece.” Moreover, the outlet stated that there are also “rumours within palace circles that no royal women will wear tiaras.”

Tiaras have been a symbol of the monarchy as royal women have donned the glittering diadems at royal occasions such as State banquets and Coronations.

Elser stated that “‘Kate wears nice dress and diamonds’ is the sort of headline any wise courtier aide will be hankering for” but “‘Kate chucks out 1000-year-old tradition’ is the kind of story that gets much higher billing and takes media oxygen away from the newly crowned King and Queen.”