Queen Camilla moved on 'pretty quickly' after Prince Harry bashed her in 'Spare'

Queen Camilla moved on "pretty quickly" after Prince Harry made baseless allegations against her in memoir Spare, however, she will never "forgive" him.



According to royal expert Nick Bullen, the 75-year-old does not hold grudge against her stepson, however, she has no intention to forget everything he wrote about her in Spare either.

"I know from various people who are close to her [that] she was pretty furious with what was being said about her," Bullen told Fox News Digital.

"But she is not someone that is going to be phoning Harry or [his wife] Meghan [Markle] and shouting down on the phone at them,” he added.

The expert said that Camilla “just moves on,” adding, "I don’t think she’s necessarily going to forgive, and I don’t think she’s necessarily going to forget. But it is not something that she dwells on, I’m told."

"She plays a much longer game, and she plays with a much straighter bat. She was, I’m told, annoyed by what was said but moved on pretty quickly from what was said."

Branding Camilla an "evil stepmother," Harry accused her of leaking private conversations to media in his bombshell memoir.

The Duke of Sussex even claimed that Camilla went "into bed with the devil" in leaking personal conversations to the tabloids in an interview after release of his autobiography.

However, Bullen does not believe that Camilla is capable of doing what she has been accused of as she has always followed the late Queen Elizabeth’s motto with the press: never complain, never explain.

"We’ve made a number of documentaries with the Duchess of Cornwall, now the queen," Bullen said. "It was the only time she’s ever allowed cameras to follow her.”

“We’ve done both of those documentaries. What you find from her is she’s incredibly matter-of-fact. She is the classic never complain, never explain. She just gets on with it. But she’s tough."