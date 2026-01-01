Prince George's latest walk sparks wild predictions about his future hight

Prince George, second in line to the British throne, turned heads with his latest appearance with his parents Prince William and Princess Kate.

The future monarch left fans guessing about his growth spurt and potential future height during the royal family's Christmas Day walkabout at Sandringham in Norfolk.

During the walk, George found an opportunity to mingle with fans. Kate, 43, had an interesting chat about her eldest son's height while accepting a bouquet from an admirer.

As she reached a royal superfan John in the line, Kate recognised him and jokingly noted: "I see you everywhere."

He responded that he had and revealed that he had told George, "Diana, Nanny, would be absolutely proud of you," referring to William's late mum, Princess Diana.

Touched by his message, Kate agreed with him. He added, "And do you know what I said to William, your husband? He's going to be six foot four."

Kate burst into laughter and responded: "I know, I swear, he's catching up with everybody, isn't he?"

It is to mention here that Kate's husband William, 43, is six feet three inches, while the princess herself is five feet nine inches.

One Wellwhiser told George that "Granny Diana would be so proud of you".