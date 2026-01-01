Prince Harry, Meghan Markle drop interesting update on Archie, Lilibet

King Charles' grandchildren, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, attract massive attention whenever their parents Prince Harry and Meghan Markle issue any update on them.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have hinted at future plans for their kids amid speculation of their reunion with the monarch.

The couple made comment about the young royals' future career prospects in an official statement while announcing about changes to their charitable organisation.

They revealed the Archewell Foundation would be renamed to Archewell Philanthropies.

The company said: "This charitable entity allows the couple and their children to expand upon their global philanthropic endeavours as a family."

People overlooked the rare comment about Archie, 6, and Lilibet, 4, even Harry and Meghan have named the youngsters for the first time in such an official capacity.

Reacting to the announcment, royal expert Richard Eden suggested that the inclusion of their kids in the statement is a sign that the Sussexes plan to involve their children in future philanthropic endeavours.

According to the Daily Mail, Harry’s pal told the royal expert: “I am genuinely confused. Harry and Meghan were always so insistent that their children would be able to make their own way in life without the pressure of expectations or titles. I can’t believe Harry is behind this. It must be Meghan’s influence.”

The Archewell statement came just days after the children featured in the couple's annual Christmas card photo.