Sharon Osbourne showers praises on ‘wonderful’ King Charles: ‘Great guy’

Sharon Osbourne talked about the new monarch King Charles as she showered praises on him for being a really great guy.

The British-American television told The Sun that the new monarch is “incredibly caring” while also praising his wife Queen Camilla.

“Charles and Camilla are wonderful and I love them. "Camilla has a wicked sense of humour and is very naughty,” she said.

"Charles is so incredibly caring,” Osbourne continued. "He is a great guy, so relatable. I’ve sworn in front of Charles plenty of times.”

“He never says anything, he just looks and thinks, ‘Oh here she is,’” she added. “He really is the most incredible man.

"People wrote him off as old and crazy when he was talking about plastics in the oceans and concerns about the environment years ago.

"If you look at what Charles was campaigning for back then, it has all gone full circle and now everyone is saying what he said.”