 
menu menu menu
pakistan
Thursday May 04, 2023
By
Web Desk

President Arif Alvi confers Education Excellence Award on Shehzad Roy

By
Web Desk

Thursday May 04, 2023

President Arif Alvi (second left) confers award on education activist Shehzad Roy (right). — Provided
President Arif Alvi (second left) confers award on education activist Shehzad Roy (right). — Provided

President Arif Alvi conferred the Education Excellence Award on philanthropist and education activist Shehzad Roy for his services in educational reforms and child support.

The award was conferred at a summit organised by the Rawalpindi Chamber Of Commerce And Industry (RCCI) at the Aiwan-e-Sadar.

The president conferred the award on a few other educationists, including Dr Muhammad Amjad Saqib, the head Akhuwat Foundation.

Roy is a singer, founder and president of Zindagi Trust, and has received Tamgha-e-Imtiaz, Sitara-e-Eisaar, and Sitara-e-Imtiaz for his exemplary service to the country.

As a result of his untiring efforts, the National Assembly passed a law criminalising corporal punishment, before that hitting children in good faith was acceptable.

Due to Aahung and Zindagi Trust's incessant work, Ahung's curriculum of life skills-based education (LSBE) was integrated into the school curriculum of Sindh, hopefully helping to protect millions of children from being abused.

A new teacher performance evaluation format developed by Zindagi Trust for government teachers was approved by the Sindh government, and teachers will now be evaluated on factors related to the teaching profession, such as student-centred teaching and active classroom management instead of the generic metrics of the Annual Confidential Report (ACR) applicable to all civil servants.

As an ambassador for family planning and population for the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination, Roy is in the process of finalising an online reproductive health course developed by the National Committee for Maternal and Neonatal Health.

The course will be linked with National Database & Registration Authority (Nadra), which means any couple who gets married will have to complete this course to get their nikkah nama registered with Nadra.

This will immensely increase couples' knowledge about spacing, contraceptives, mother and child health, and, at the end of the day, impact population growth.

More From Pakistan:

7 teachers killed in Upper Kurram school firing

7 teachers killed in Upper Kurram school firing
Six soldiers martyred in North Waziristan skirmish, says ISPR

Six soldiers martyred in North Waziristan skirmish, says ISPR
Imran Khan 'divorced' Reham Khan at Bushra Bibi's behest: Awn Chaudhry

Imran Khan 'divorced' Reham Khan at Bushra Bibi's behest: Awn Chaudhry
UHS announces results for postgraduate programmes

UHS announces results for postgraduate programmes
Bilawal looking forward to ‘successful’ SCO meeting after reaching Goa video

Bilawal looking forward to ‘successful’ SCO meeting after reaching Goa
IHC approves extension in Imran Khan's bail in nine cases

IHC approves extension in Imran Khan's bail in nine cases
FM Bilawal Bhutto takes politicos into confidence over India visit

FM Bilawal Bhutto takes politicos into confidence over India visit
PML-Q to contest election independently: Chaudhry Sarwar

PML-Q to contest election independently: Chaudhry Sarwar
Chinese FM to visit Pakistan for strategic dialogue on Friday

Chinese FM to visit Pakistan for strategic dialogue on Friday
FM Bilawal to embark on two-day trip to India

FM Bilawal to embark on two-day trip to India
PM Shehbaz in UK to attend coronation ceremony of King Charles III

PM Shehbaz in UK to attend coronation ceremony of King Charles III
PTI apprises top court of talks with PDM, seeks implementation of Punjab polls verdict

PTI apprises top court of talks with PDM, seeks implementation of Punjab polls verdict