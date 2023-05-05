 
menu menu menu
world
Friday May 05, 2023
By
Web Desk

Trump defends 2005 'Access Hollywood' remarks in rape trial video deposition

By
Web Desk

Friday May 05, 2023

Former US president Donald Trump appears in court at the Manhattan Criminal Court in New York on 4 April 2023. AFP/File
Former US president Donald Trump appears in court at the Manhattan Criminal Court in New York on 4 April 2023. AFP/File 

Former US President Donald Trump defended his private comments about sexually assaulting women in a video deposition shown to jurors on Thursday in his civil rape trial.  

Trump was questioned in a video deposition played during his ongoing rape trial in Manhattan federal court. He was asked about comments he made in 2005 on the "Access Hollywood" tape, where he stated that he could grab women sexually without asking. 

He defended these comments, saying that historically, it was true that "when you're a star, they let you do it."

The trial centers around allegations made by writer E. Jean Carroll, who testified that Trump raped her in the mid-1990s in a department store dressing room in Manhattan. Trump has denied the allegations and called the case politically motivated. The trial is expected to continue into next week.

Carroll's legal team called in a social media and marketing expert, who testified that the cost to repair the reputational damage of Trump's statements could range from $368,000 to $2.8 million. Carroll is seeking unspecified damages.

During the video deposition, Trump also mistook Carroll for an ex-wife in a black-and-white photograph that shows him speaking to people at an event, referring to her as Marla Maples. Carroll's lawyers argued that this episode undermines Trump's argument that Carroll was not his type.

The trial has seen testimony from two other women who have accused Trump of sexual assault in separate alleged incidents decades ago. Trump has denied all of these claims.

Trump has not been in the Manhattan courtroom so far, but he told reporters during a trip to Ireland that he would probably attend. U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan has warned that Trump could face more legal problems if he continued discussing the case.

The trial is expected to extend into next week.

More From World:

Former UC Davis student arrested over campus stabbings charges

Former UC Davis student arrested over campus stabbings charges
Britons question king's lavish coronation amid UK's cost-of-living crisis

Britons question king's lavish coronation amid UK's cost-of-living crisis
US rejects allegations of orchestrating Moscow drone strike

US rejects allegations of orchestrating Moscow drone strike

Russian and Ukrainian representatives clash in Ankara meeting

Russian and Ukrainian representatives clash in Ankara meeting
Biden discusses AI risks with Microsoft and Google CEOs

Biden discusses AI risks with Microsoft and Google CEOs
Woman wears fake ring after getting tired of men approaching on nights out

Woman wears fake ring after getting tired of men approaching on nights out
Zelensky demands special court to hold Russia accountable for 'crimes of aggression'

Zelensky demands special court to hold Russia accountable for 'crimes of aggression'
China raises alarm as ‘Nato set to open first-ever office in Asia’

China raises alarm as ‘Nato set to open first-ever office in Asia’
How Kenyan cult leader convinced hundreds to starve themselves to death

How Kenyan cult leader convinced hundreds to starve themselves to death
Atlanta shooting suspect captured after hours-long manhunt

Atlanta shooting suspect captured after hours-long manhunt
Ukraine shoots down 18 out of 24 Russian drones overnight

Ukraine shoots down 18 out of 24 Russian drones overnight
Body of missing fisherman found inside crocodile

Body of missing fisherman found inside crocodile