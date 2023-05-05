Prince William to be ‘collateral damage’ to Prince Harry

Prince Harry is slated to make Prince William is ‘collateral damage’ very soon, experts warn.



Royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser issued these claims.

She started off by saying, “If anyone had been worried that the coronation might end up being a snoozefest, hang onto your (overpriced) hat.”

“Within a matter of days Harry will be returning to his home country and to a father and brother who find themselves as Sussex collateral damage.”

“Again. Will they react or respond? Or have all those breathing exercises William has been practising done the trick?”