Kate Middleton reveals George, Charlotte, Louis are ‘nervous’ for Coronation

Kate Middleton revealed that Princes George and Louis, and Princess Charlotte, are ‘nervous’ for King Charles’ Coronation

Kate Middleton has revealed that her and Prince William’s three kids, Princes George and Louis, and Princess Charlotte, are ‘nervous’ for their grandfather King Charles’ Coronation tomorrow, May 6.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, alongside the King himself, stepped out on The Mall in London to meet and greet hundreds of revellers lining the streets in anticipation of tomorrow’s Coronation ceremony, after earlier hosting a lunch at the Buckingham Palace.

Talking to one of BBC’s reporters, Kate revealed how her three kids are doing in the lead up to the biggest day in royal history in 70 years, saying, “They’re really well.”

She then shared: “Excited, a bit nervous obviously with the big day ahead but they can't wait actually.”

Kate, who is one of the most popular royal figures in the UK, was also given a warm welcome by the people, with many clamouring to hold her hand and talk to her.

She did stop to chat with some people, and as per The Guardian, told one woman, “It's nice to be out here and say hello.”

The Princess of Wales also had great advice for the royal enthusiasts present in London for the historic occasion, and said: “It is a moment of celebration, enjoy tomorrow.”