 
menu menu menu
Royals
Friday May 05, 2023
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton reveals George, Charlotte, Louis are ‘nervous’ for Coronation

By
Web Desk

Friday May 05, 2023

Kate Middleton revealed that Princes George and Louis, and Princess Charlotte, are ‘nervous’ for King Charles’ Coronation
Kate Middleton revealed that Princes George and Louis, and Princess Charlotte, are ‘nervous’ for King Charles’ Coronation

Kate Middleton has revealed that her and Prince William’s three kids, Princes George and Louis, and Princess Charlotte, are ‘nervous’ for their grandfather King Charles’ Coronation tomorrow, May 6.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, alongside the King himself, stepped out on The Mall in London to meet and greet hundreds of revellers lining the streets in anticipation of tomorrow’s Coronation ceremony, after earlier hosting a lunch at the Buckingham Palace.

Talking to one of BBC’s reporters, Kate revealed how her three kids are doing in the lead up to the biggest day in royal history in 70 years, saying, “They’re really well.”

She then shared: “Excited, a bit nervous obviously with the big day ahead but they can't wait actually.”

Kate, who is one of the most popular royal figures in the UK, was also given a warm welcome by the people, with many clamouring to hold her hand and talk to her.

She did stop to chat with some people, and as per The Guardian, told one woman, “It's nice to be out here and say hello.”

The Princess of Wales also had great advice for the royal enthusiasts present in London for the historic occasion, and said: “It is a moment of celebration, enjoy tomorrow.”

More From Royals:

King Charles needs to sit on '700 year old' chair to wear Crown

King Charles needs to sit on '700 year old' chair to wear Crown
TFL Coronation Day: Part closures, busy routes during King's crowning video

TFL Coronation Day: Part closures, busy routes during King's crowning
Kate Middleton, William surprise London crowds ahead of Charles’ Coronation video

Kate Middleton, William surprise London crowds ahead of Charles’ Coronation
Prince Harry to feel 'alien' as William will stand by King at coronation video

Prince Harry to feel 'alien' as William will stand by King at coronation
King Charles snubs Princess Diana’s brother

King Charles snubs Princess Diana’s brother
King Charles, William, Kate Middleton welcome governors, PMs for Coronation

King Charles, William, Kate Middleton welcome governors, PMs for Coronation
Prince Harry flies into UK on private jet for King Charles Coronation video

Prince Harry flies into UK on private jet for King Charles Coronation
King Charles coronation: complete schedule of key events

King Charles coronation: complete schedule of key events
Why Kate Middleton, Prince William ‘going underground’ ahead of coronation? video

Why Kate Middleton, Prince William ‘going underground’ ahead of coronation?
Meghan Markle’s ‘channeling Kim Kardashian’: ‘Just a carbon copy’ video

Meghan Markle’s ‘channeling Kim Kardashian’: ‘Just a carbon copy’
Prince William to be ‘collateral damage’ to Prince Harry video

Prince William to be ‘collateral damage’ to Prince Harry
Americans stand behind Meghan Markle on coronation decision

Americans stand behind Meghan Markle on coronation decision