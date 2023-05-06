 
pakistan
Saturday May 06, 2023
Web Desk

Maryam Nawaz humbled as AJK resident hands down entire property to her

Web Desk

A combo of PML-N Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz and the bequest deed. — Twitter/@pmln_org/@rajanadir92
Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz was surprised and humbled by the act of admiration by an Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) resident, who bequeathed his entire property to the politician.

Zahid Hussain, a resident of Rawalakot AJK, handed down all the land he owns to Maryam via a legal deed, titled "bequest to Maryam Nawaz".

“I Zahid Hussain s/o Wilayat Hussain, in my complete senses, without any compulsion or pressure and with my own will, am handing down all the lands I own, be it 50,000 kanals or 32,000 kanal, to Maryam Nawaz d/o Nawaz Sharif,” an affidavit posted on Twitter stated.

PML-N leader reshared the tweet on her official account on the microblogging site, saying it was "very touching". However, she also wondered why would a person do such a thing.

"OMG! Why would he do that! It is very touching though," Maryam wrote on Twitter.

In the affidavit, Hussain had stated that it was Maryam’s power now that she builds a hospital on the bequeathed land or uses it in any other welfare work.

Moreover, the affidavit stated that the PML-N leader was now the owner of 50% of the property, excluding approximately 50 kanals which is the inheritance of Hussain’s children and other heirs, in the life of Mazhar (possibly an heir of Hussain) and will be the owner of 100% of the property, excluding the same as above, after the death of Mazhar.

The document included other details and location of the bequeathed property, which was in Rawalakot, AJK.

"The deed has been written so that there is a proof which can be used when needed," it concluded with the signatures of the property owner.

