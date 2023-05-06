PSL franchises disagree with PCB idea of shifting league to UAE

Chairman Management Committee PCB Najam Sethi addresses a presser at the Pindi cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on April 21, 2023. — Online

Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchises have opposed the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) suggestion of moving the tournament to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the future.

The idea was presented during PCB governing council's meeting presided by its Management Committee's Chairperson Najam Sethi a day earlier.

Representatives of the board briefed franchises on the benefits of organising the league in the gulf nation.

PCB shared their concerns on extra expenditures on security and lack of crowd attention on different venues in Pakistan. The board said that more foreign cricketers will come to play the league if it is played in the UAE.



The franchises have, however, opposed the idea and emphasised on continuing the country's only league at home.

Meanwhile, franchises also didn't agree on the addition of two more teams in the league. They believe that players' pool is already limited.

PCB also shared that PSL 's eighth edition earned good profits which will be shared with the franchises in due course.

This year, Lahore Qalandars defended their PSL title after defeating Multan Sultans in the final in Lahore.