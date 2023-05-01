WATCH: PCB shares video to celebrate Aleem Dar's career

Aleem Dar recieves gaurd of honour after officiating in his last Test match as an ICC Elite Panel umpire in Dhaka on April 7, 2023. — Twitter/@ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has recalled sweet moments featuring umpire Aleem Dar to celebrate his long and successful career as a member of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Elite Panel of Umpires.



The former cricketer served as one of the top-of-the-line match official in the ICC's elite umpires body for 19 years before stepping down in March, 2023.

The video containing clips from the past shared by PCB reflected some of Dar's on-the-field moments that "show his larger-than-life personality".

One of the clips was from one of the One Day Internationals (ODI) against New Zealand on home ground.

The video opened up with Pakistani pacer Naseem Shah — who was standing near the boundary — throwing the ball to the players near the wicket to run out the batter, but the ball hit Dar's leg.

The next scene showed Dar reacting to the event as he for sure had been hurt, but stayed calm which showed his composure. The best part of the video was the next scene which showed all the players gathered around Dar, who cherished all the love he was receiving as Naseem rubbed his leg where he had been hurt.

The video featured several other events showing Dar's playful and humble side.

"Aleem Dar earned worldwide appreciation and accolades through his excellent decision-making. As the ICC recognises his distinguished career as an elite panelist, let's reflect and enjoy some of his on-the-field moments that show his larger than life personality," PCB wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, the national squad also honoured the umpire for his remarkable career as the member of ICC's Elite Panel of Umpires.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam presented his jersey signed by the all players in the national squad as "a gesture of respect and admiration", a video shared by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) showed.

Dar had stepped down from the Elite Panel of Umpires in March, 2023 and received a grand farewell from the members of the ICC body. However, he is still a part of ICC's international umpires list.

He officiated his last of the 435 men's international matches as an ICC Elite Panel umpire, which was a Test match between Bangladesh and Ireland in Mirpur in April.

“Dar has had a long and celebrated career as an international umpire. He made his international debut in 2000 and quickly rose through the ranks, with his sound decisions in matches earning him acclaim from the players and fans,” the ICC had said while confirming his departure from the Elite Panel.

Talking about Dar’s expansive career, the cricket governing body said: “Dar was appointed to the ICC International Panel of Umpires in 2002 and officiated at the 2003 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup in South Africa. Dar continued his rise as he was appointed as a member of the Elite Panel of ICC Umpires in 2004. He was the first Pakistani to be appointed to the Elite Panel”.