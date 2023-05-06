 
Royals
Saturday May 06, 2023
Prince George becomes youngest future king to have official role in coronation

Prince George has made a history as youngest future king at his grandfather King Charles coronation Saturday.

Prince George arrived at Westminster Abbey as a page of honour of King Charles.

George, who is the second in line to the throne, made history as he became the youngest future king to have an official role in the coronation.

He was joined by fellow pages of honour Lord Oliver Cholmondeley, Master Nicholas Barclay and Master Ralph Tollemache.

The future king drew attention of the world leaders and foreign royals with his official role.

George’s parents Kate Middleton and Prince William also arrived at Westminster Abbey with Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

King Charles III arrived at Westminster Abbey to be crowned in Britain's biggest ceremonial event for seven decades, a sumptuous display of pageantry dating back 1,000 years.

